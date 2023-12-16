Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) and Samford Bulldogs (7-3) at Simmons Bank Arena has a projected final score of 71-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on December 16.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 76-50 win against LaGrange in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Samford vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 71, Samford 57

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who are ranked No. 173 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 65-62, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Samford has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 173) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 233) on November 14

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 274) on December 3

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG% Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG% Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 60.6 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

