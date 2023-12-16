Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Capitals on December 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Filip Forsberg, Tom Wilson and others in the Nashville Predators-Washington Capitals matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors (35 total points), having put up 16 goals and 19 assists.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Roman Josi has seven goals and 19 assists to total 26 points (0.9 per game).
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 13 assists for Nashville.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Wilson is an offensive leader for Washington with 17 points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and seven assists in 26 games (playing 18:22 per game).
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Dylan Strome has collected 16 points this season, with 12 goals and four assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
