Currently, the Nashville Predators (16-13) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Evgeny Kuznetsov C Questionable Illness

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 15th in the league with 89 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 65 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Washington concedes 2.8 goals per game (74 total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

