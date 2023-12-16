The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 165.5.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -1.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tar Heels have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

North Carolina has been at least a -125 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tar Heels.

Kentucky has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

This year, the Wildcats have won two of three games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 1 12.5% 85.1 175.7 73.7 146.1 151 Kentucky 5 55.6% 90.6 175.7 72.4 146.1 150.5

Additional North Carolina vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels put up 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.4).

North Carolina is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 72.4 points.

The Wildcats' 90.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.7 points, Kentucky is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-4-0 4-3 5-3-0 Kentucky 5-4-0 1-0 6-3-0

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Kentucky 12-3 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

