North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-6) play the North Alabama Lions (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Daniel Egbuniwe: 9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Davis: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Early: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Egbuniwe: 9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davis: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Early: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|307th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|77.1
|133rd
|313th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|265th
|311th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.1
|186th
|363rd
|4.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|253rd
|295th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8
|128th
|327th
|10.4
|Assists
|12.1
|252nd
|107th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.4
|284th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.