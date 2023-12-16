How to Watch North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- FGCU vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 45% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- North Alabama has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Lions are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 330th.
- The 79.9 points per game the Lions average are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (77.4).
- North Alabama has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.4 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama scores 84.8 points per game in home games, compared to 74 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Lions have played better in home games this season, giving up 68 points per game, compared to 81.2 away from home.
- At home, North Alabama is draining 0.6 more threes per game (8.2) than in road games (7.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (36.2%).
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Rust
|W 109-65
|Flowers Hall
|12/10/2023
|Morehead State
|L 86-77
|Flowers Hall
|12/13/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 76-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
