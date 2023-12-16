The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 45% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • North Alabama has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 330th.
  • The 79.9 points per game the Lions average are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (77.4).
  • North Alabama has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.4 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama scores 84.8 points per game in home games, compared to 74 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Lions have played better in home games this season, giving up 68 points per game, compared to 81.2 away from home.
  • At home, North Alabama is draining 0.6 more threes per game (8.2) than in road games (7.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Rust W 109-65 Flowers Hall
12/10/2023 Morehead State L 86-77 Flowers Hall
12/13/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 76-64 The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/1/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena

