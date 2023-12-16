Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Morgan County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
