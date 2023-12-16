Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Montgomery County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver-Montgomery High School at Charles Henderson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia Academy at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
