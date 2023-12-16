Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Limestone County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at Tanner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkmont High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
