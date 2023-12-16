The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's New Orleans Bowl, where they will oppose the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3.5) 55.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-3.5) 57.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Gamecocks have an ATS record of 3-0.

Louisiana has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.