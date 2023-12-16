In the contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, December 16 at 2:15 PM, our projection system expects the Gamecocks to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (58.5) Jacksonville State 29, Louisiana 27

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 59.2% chance to win.

The Gamecocks are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Jacksonville State has an ATS record of 3-1.

The Gamecocks have seen four of its 10 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 4.1 more than the average point total for Jacksonville State games this season.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Louisiana has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

Seven of the Ragin' Cajuns' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

The average total in Louisiana games this year is 2.8 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Gamecocks vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 29.8 20.3 29.3 13.7 30.3 27 Louisiana 32.3 28.2 36.2 26 28.3 30.3

