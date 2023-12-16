Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Geneva County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.