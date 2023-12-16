Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Franklin County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at Tanner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
