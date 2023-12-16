The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

