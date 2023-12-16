Dejounte Murray's Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 125-104 win over the Raptors, Murray had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.9 17.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.7 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.4 PRA -- 29.9 27.6 PR -- 24.4 22.2 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.1



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 18.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Hawks average 105 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.5 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 31 13 3 1 3 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.