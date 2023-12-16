Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Colton Sissons a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in seven of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Sissons has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Sissons' shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:21
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.