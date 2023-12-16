Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cherokee County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellborn High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at Sand Rock School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.