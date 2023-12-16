Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cherokee County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wellborn High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16

11:30 AM CT on December 16 Location: Sand Rock, AL

Sand Rock, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at Sand Rock School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16

1:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Sand Rock, AL

Sand Rock, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Spring Garden High School