With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes four games that feature teams from the CUSA.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs 2:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

