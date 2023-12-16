How to Watch the Auburn vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Auburn vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up only 4.3 more points per game (57.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.8).
- Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.
- Auburn is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.1 points.
- The 69.5 points per game the Tigers average are 13.9 more points than the Spartans give up (55.6).
- When Auburn totals more than 55.6 points, it is 8-0.
- When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 7-2.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans shoot 37.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Tigers concede.
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 71.1 FG%
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UAB
|W 72-62
|Bartow Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 58-45
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 94-37
|Neville Arena
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/20/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Neville Arena
