The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FOX.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Information

Alabama Players to Watch

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alexander: 16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kalkbrenner: 15.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Ashworth: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • King: 5.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Alabama vs. Creighton Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank
41st 83.3 Points Scored 94.9 1st
38th 63.9 Points Allowed 76.3 290th
23rd 38.7 Rebounds 36.6 62nd
198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.0 56th
2nd 12.0 3pt Made 10.3 14th
36th 16.9 Assists 14.3 129th
35th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 148th

