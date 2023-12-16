Alabama vs. Creighton December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FOX.
Alabama vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Alabama Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Fredrick King: 5.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Creighton Players to Watch
Alabama vs. Creighton Stat Comparison
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|41st
|83.3
|Points Scored
|94.9
|1st
|38th
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|290th
|23rd
|38.7
|Rebounds
|36.6
|62nd
|198th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|56th
|2nd
|12.0
|3pt Made
|10.3
|14th
|36th
|16.9
|Assists
|14.3
|129th
|35th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|148th
