If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Alabama State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Alabama State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 143

Alabama State's best win

Alabama State registered its signature win of the season on November 25, when it defeated the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 172 in the RPI rankings, 66-60 in overtime. Antonio Madlock was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Merrimack, dropping 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Alabama State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Alabama State is facing the 68th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Hornets' 22 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Alabama St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Alabama State's next game

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. USC Trojans

Alabama State Hornets vs. USC Trojans Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: USC Trojans -16.5

USC Trojans -16.5 Total: 146.5 points

