What are Alabama's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 30 30 26

Alabama's best wins

Alabama's signature victory of the season came against the Indiana State Sycamores, a top 50 team (No. 29), according to the RPI. Alabama secured the 102-80 home win on November 10. Aaron Estrada, in that signature victory, posted a team-leading 27 points with five rebounds and five assists. Mark Sears also played a part with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

99-91 over Oregon (No. 41/RPI) on November 25

105-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 72/RPI) on November 6

102-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 252/RPI) on November 14

89-65 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on December 4

98-67 at home over Mercer (No. 269/RPI) on November 17

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Alabama has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the fifth-most in Division I. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

According to the RPI, the Crimson Tide have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Alabama has the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

In terms of the Crimson Tide's upcoming schedule, they have four games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 20 contests against teams above .500.

Bama's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Arizona Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

