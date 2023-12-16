The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.

The Crimson Tide's 93.2 points per game are 28.2 more points than the 65 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65 points, Alabama is 6-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).

The Crimson Tide allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (69) last season.

Alabama knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule