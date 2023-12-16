Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Alabama should have their eyes on the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-3.5)
South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)
Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Auburn (-6.5)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.