The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) aim to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The contest airs on Bulldogs All-Access.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 206th.

The Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 67 the Mocs give up.

Alabama A&M is 1-4 when it scores more than 67 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.

The Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M sunk fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule