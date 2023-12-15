Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holt High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.