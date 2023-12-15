Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in Talladega County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
BB Comer High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
