The SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) play the South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars' 68.8 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow.
  • When it scores more than 51.6 points, South Alabama is 6-2.
  • SE Louisiana is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Lions average only 1.1 fewer points per game (62) than the Jaguars give up (63.1).
  • SE Louisiana is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • South Alabama is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 62 points.
  • The Lions shoot 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars allow defensively.
  • The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Lions concede.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Kelsey Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
  • Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%
  • Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
  • Jordan Rosier: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
  • Michiyah Simmons: 9.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 New Orleans W 80-63 Mitchell Center
12/4/2023 Nicholls L 61-58 Mitchell Center
12/8/2023 @ Florida A&M W 68-65 Al Lawson Center
12/15/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
12/18/2023 Ole Miss - Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Louisiana Tech - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.