South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana December 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) play the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bell: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Paul: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.