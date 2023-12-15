If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Shelby County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain Brook High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Shelby County High School