Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Shelby County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Brook High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.