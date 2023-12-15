Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bey, in his last time out, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 135-128 loss to the Raptors.

Let's break down Bey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 14.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 20.4 21.9 PR -- 19.1 20.6 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.8



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Bey has made 4.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bey's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.2.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 114.4 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 26.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 12.8 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 38 12 10 2 0 0 2

