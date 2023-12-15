Ryan O'Reilly will be among those on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Does a wager on O'Reilly interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 20:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In nine of 29 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 16 of 29 games this year, O'Reilly has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 29 games this season, O'Reilly has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.6% that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 29 Games 1 23 Points 1 12 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

