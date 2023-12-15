Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Pike County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock County High School at Charles Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
