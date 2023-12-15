Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Perry County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene County High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Marion, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.