Montgomery County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Smiths Station High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Percy Julian High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Wetumpka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Wetumpka, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallassee High School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 7A

How to Stream: Watch Here

