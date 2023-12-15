Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 15
Montgomery County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smiths Station High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallassee High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
