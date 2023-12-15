Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Marengo County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dixons Mill, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
