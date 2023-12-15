Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Limestone County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkmont High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Athens High School