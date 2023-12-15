There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestavia Hills High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15

4:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Tarrant High School