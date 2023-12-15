Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dale County High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.