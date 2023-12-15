High school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dale County High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School