The Atlanta Hawks' (9-14) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Friday, December 15 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (10-14) at Scotiabank Arena. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The teams play again after the Raptors took down the Hawks 135-128 Wednesday. Pascal Siakam topped the Raptors in the win with 33 points, while Trae Young put up 35 in the losing effort for the Hawks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Quadricep 14.8 4.2 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.