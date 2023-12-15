The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 244.5 points.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 244.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 244.5 points in nine of 23 outings.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 245.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has gone 5-18-0 ATS this season.

The Hawks have won in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 4 16.7% 112.8 235.3 114.4 237.7 222.6 Hawks 9 39.1% 122.5 235.3 123.3 237.7 238.2

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Over its last 10 games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (4-9-0) than at home (1-9-0).

The Hawks' 122.5 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Atlanta is 5-11 against the spread and 9-7 overall.

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Hawks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-18 2-6 15-8 Raptors 12-12 4-4 13-11

Hawks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Hawks Raptors 122.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 5-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 9-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 123.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-9 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-11

