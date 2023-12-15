Hawks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 244.5 points.
Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|244.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 244.5 points in nine of 23 outings.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 245.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta has gone 5-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Hawks have won in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
Hawks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|4
|16.7%
|112.8
|235.3
|114.4
|237.7
|222.6
|Hawks
|9
|39.1%
|122.5
|235.3
|123.3
|237.7
|238.2
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Over its last 10 games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (4-9-0) than at home (1-9-0).
- The Hawks' 122.5 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Atlanta is 5-11 against the spread and 9-7 overall.
Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-18
|2-6
|15-8
|Raptors
|12-12
|4-4
|13-11
Hawks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Hawks
|Raptors
|122.5
|112.8
|3
|22
|5-11
|5-1
|9-7
|5-1
|123.3
|114.4
|28
|19
|3-0
|10-9
|3-0
|8-11
