The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 244.5 points.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TSN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -2.5 244.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 244.5 points in nine of 23 outings.
  • Atlanta's average game total this season has been 245.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta has gone 5-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hawks have won in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 4 16.7% 112.8 235.3 114.4 237.7 222.6
Hawks 9 39.1% 122.5 235.3 123.3 237.7 238.2

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Over its last 10 games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (4-9-0) than at home (1-9-0).
  • The Hawks' 122.5 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, Atlanta is 5-11 against the spread and 9-7 overall.

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Hawks and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 5-18 2-6 15-8
Raptors 12-12 4-4 13-11

Hawks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Hawks Raptors
122.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
5-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
9-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
123.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
3-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-9
3-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-11

