Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holly Pond High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
