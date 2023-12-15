We have high school basketball competition in Escambia County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

T.R. Miller High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Jackson, AL

Jackson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at Flomaton High School