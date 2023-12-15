Dale County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Brockton High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Barbour County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Clayton, AL

Clayton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Pike County High School