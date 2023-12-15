Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Capela, in his most recent game (December 13 loss against the Raptors), put up 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Capela's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.2 12.1 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 11.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 22.6 24.9 PR -- 21.5 23.6



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

Capela's Hawks average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102 possessions per contest.

The Raptors allow 114.4 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors have given up 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 26.8 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 34 17 10 1 0 3 0

