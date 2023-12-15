Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chambers County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Verbena High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
