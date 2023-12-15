If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Calhoun County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ranburne High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Donoho School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Anniston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.