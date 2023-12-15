If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Calhoun County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ranburne High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Anniston High School