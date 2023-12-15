Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Blount County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
