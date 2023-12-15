Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elberta High School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Theodore High School