The North Alabama Lions (3-6) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 72.3 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

North Alabama has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57 points.

Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The 70 points per game the Red Wolves score are the same as the Lions allow.

Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

North Alabama has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 70 points.

The Red Wolves shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions shoot 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Veronaye Charlton: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Rhema Pegues: 8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

North Alabama Schedule